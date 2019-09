Fill out my online form

COLUMBUS, Ga. — South Columbus Elementary teacher Kathy Bolar’s motto is that all students can learn and grow with the right teacher.

That’s just one of the reasons why Ms. Bolar is the this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner.

Bolar accepted the honor this week from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

The 10-year teaching veteran told us that she loves her job and enjoys working with students.