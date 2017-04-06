Katrina Ballenger

Golden Apple

ELLERSLIE, Ga. — News 3’s Carlos Williams was on the road again this week for our Kinetic Golden Apple award. This time he traveled to nearby Ellerslie to present this week’s award.

The recipient was Pine Ridge Elementary second grade teacher Katrina Ballenger.

Ballenger, a 16-year teaching veteran and Troy State University grad, was nominated by student Maya Ray.

Ray told us that besides being a great teacher, Ballenger is also very caring. She even checked in on a student’s mom during a recent hospital stay.

Ballenger was thankful to receive the honor.

