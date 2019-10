Fill out my online form

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award recipient has dedicated his life to education.

He is Fort Middle School 7th grade teacher Keith Bissell, who accepted the honor from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Bissell was nominated by colleague Vanessa Ellis who told us how Mr. Bissell brings life, creativity and fun to his classroom.

Ellis says because of Mr. Bissell’s work, the social studies department had the highest test scores at Fort last year.