Kiara Terry Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Kiara Terry. A sixth grade language arts teacher at Dawson Elementary school, Terry was “overwhelmed with joy” to win the award. Terry has wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl.

Nominated by her grandmother, Valentina Bridges, she had this to say about her granddaughter: “I am nominating this teacher because she is my granddaughter, and I listen to her describe what she does in her classroom with the virtual teaching and in-person teaching lately. She motivates her students with several programs by connecting with the parents as well. She uses the district program achieve and smart exchange. It is very unique to me as an older person to see her students and parents connect. As a younger child living in a rural town she would play teacher at five years old. I feel she should be nominated for this award because she strived so hard to become an educator. She is my only grand who is an educator, and as a senior citizen I would love to see her on television with this great award. Her students are very attentive and on task with what I have seen. Role-playing was what she was doing at five, I understand it now because she allows her students that opportunity.”

Congratulations Kiara Terry!