Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Amy Price

Amy Price, a sixth grade math teacher at Marion County Middle School in Buena Vista, is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner. Price was nominated by Jessica Robinson. Robinson’s son, Caden, is math loving student of Price’s. Robinson wrote:
“My son and I adore Mrs. Price. She is an amazing math teacher, is always there when we need her, and makes my son smile every time he sees her (even frantically waving one time while passing her house and she was outside). I have called her personally to ask questions and advice and she has never made me feel like I am bothering her. It truly takes a village to raise children and I am thankful that Mrs. Price is in our village.”
Congratulations Amy Price!