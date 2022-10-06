This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Beth Horner. Horner is a first grade teacher at Johnson Elementary. A 30-year teaching veteran, Horner enjoys her students energy and excitement to learn.

Horner was nominated by Brittany Marshall, who wrote: “She goes above and beyond in all that she does for the kids. I’ve had a pleasure of working beside her and she has taught me a lot and that has made an impact on my life and pushed me to go back to college to become a teacher. She does so well with the kids and super creative and you can just tell she loves those kids like her own.”

Congratulations Beth Horner!