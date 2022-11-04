This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Derrell Anthony. A third grade teacher from Stewart County Elementary School, Anthony is a graduate of Troy University. Elated with the award, Anthony is proud to work with his students and close any gaps in their education.

Anthony was nominated by Daniel Keith who wrote, “Dedication Effort Commitment Endurance Tact Teamwork Bearing Unselfishness He works from sun to sundown, weekends after hours. Our school needed a Mr. Anthony. Please dig into him he is great!”

Congratulations Derrell Anthony!