The Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner for this week is Eleanore Comacho. A fourth grade teacher from Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy, Comacho is a forty year teaching veteran who graduated from Dillard University. Comacho was surprised and humbled as she accepted her award.

Robynn Purnell nominated Comacho, writing: “Ms. Comacho truly loves teaching children. She taught my daughter last year and was very kind and patient with her students. Last year, she gave each of her students a blanket for Christmas which demonstrated just how much she cares about them.

She was able to move up to the 4th grade this school year and keep most of her students from last year and has continued to be an exemplary teacher. If my daughter misses school she reaches out to check on her. She’s attended non-MCSD sporting events to support her students. And she constantly pours positivity into her students. There is no teacher in MCSD that deserves to be recognized for his/her hard work and dedication to the youth more than Ms. Eleanore C. Comacho!”

Congratulations Eleanore Comacho!