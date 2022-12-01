This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Eric Mitchell. Mitchell is a seventh grade social studies teacher at Richards Middle School. With his win he said he feels lucky to work with his students and at Richards Middle School.

Mitchell was nominated by Quinn Harkness, writing: “He shows amazing kindness and support to all of his students. He makes sure that you know what you are doing and how to do it. He is also one of the nicest and funniest people you will ever meet. His interactive and entertaining lessons always leave me and other students wanting to learn more.”

Congratulations Eric Mitchell!