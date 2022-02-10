Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner: Hannah Walker

This week our Kinetic Golden Apple Award winner is Hannah Walker. Ms. Walker is a kindergarten teacher at River Road Elementary School in Columbus, Georgia. She and her students were very excited to receive the unexpected and well-deserved award. She described her job as “coming to Disney World every day”.

Ms. Walker was nominated by a parent Kayla Schmucker writing: “She’s kind and thoughtful and makes sure every student gets the help they need. Due to covid, teaching isn’t easy this year and when my son has had to miss school she has gone out of her way to make sure he still is caught up and doesn’t miss out on anything. My son says she’s the sweetest lady in the world.”

Congratulations Hannah Walker!