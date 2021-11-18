Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Jerome Sanders

This week our Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Jerome Sanders of Fairfax Elementary in Valley, Alabama. Sanders is a physical education teacher with 23 years of teaching experience. Honored to have won, he students shared his excitement. Sanders enjoys teaching and seeing the children of his former students.

Theresa Spencer nominated Sanders writing: “He always gets the kids to laugh and smile. He is the brightest part of their day. He gives his job 120% every day.”

Congratulations Jerome Sanders!