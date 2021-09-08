News 3 is honored to recognize hardworking educators from across our area, like this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner.

Jessica Esparza is a first grade teacher at Stowers Elementary School. Esparza’s grandmother, Kay Vinyard, nominated her for the award.

Vinyard says her granddaughter is a creative teacher who loves what she does.

Esparza encourages a love of reading and writing through fun activities like signing her students up for a pen pal program.

When speaking with News 3 upon receiving the Golden Apple, Esparza said, “[I’m] speechless and honored. I think if you ask any teacher. We don’t get in it for the awards and the alcaldes. We do it to make a impact but they always appreciate it so, thank you.”

Congratulations again to Ms. Esparza!