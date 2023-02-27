For the week of February 13th, Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner is Malik Marble! Mr. Marble is a math teacher located at Northside Highschool and graduated from Columbus State University. Mr. Marble was nominated by one of his students who says “He teaches math in a fun and understanding way.”

Malik Marble was surprised by the award but students and staff knew he was more than deserving! ” I was a high school coach, and realized I enjoyed being around kids, young men more than anything, teaching them about life. I had a serious talk with my dad and he said maybe I need to be a teacher, after that I got my bachelors degree from CSU.” Congratulations Malik Marble!