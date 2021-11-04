Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Markeysha Kirksey

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is Markeysha Kirksey of Georgetown Elementary in Columbus. Kirksey is a dedicated kindergarten teacher who tutors her students inside and outside of school. In her 17th year of teaching, she was excited to finally win a Golden Apple.

Kirksey was nominated by her own mother, Mary Willis. Willis wrote: “Ms. Kirksey is a very devoted teacher. Year after year, she uses her time, money and talent to make sure that all her students get the tools to have a successful life. Not only does she teach school all day, but she also tutors children in her home after school. When there are holidays, she uses her own money to buy Easter baskets, Christmas gifts, etc. She is a single mom, yet she has the biggest heart when it comes to her kids at Georgetown. Ms. Kirksey is outstanding!”

Congratulations Markeysha Kirksey!