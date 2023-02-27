For the week of February 20th, Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner is Melissa Reynolds! Ms. Reynolds is a Columbus State University graduate who has been teaching for over 20 years. Ms. Reynolds was nominated by one of her students who describes her as a “nice and hardworking teacher, who makes learning math fun.”

“It means a lot to have the students think this about me. I come to work everyday doing something I love and just being with these kids everyday and trying to help them learn math.” says Melissa Reynolds. Congratulations!