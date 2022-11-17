This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Michael Courson from Beulah High School. Courson teaches special education students from seventh-12th grade and is also the baseball and football coach. Courson was humbled to be recognized with the award.

Haleigh Jackson nominated Courson, writing: “Coach Courson in a special education teacher that also coaches baseball and football. He is the definition of a team player and willing to go above and beyond for his students, players, and colleagues. He has a true heart for the Lord and demonstrates kindness and compassion in everything he does. Coach Courson is willing to do anything he is called to do and does it with a smile on his face each and everyday. His students and peers love him, and Beulah high school would not be the same without him as a special education teacher and coach.”

Congratulations Michael Courson!