Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner: Missy Morgan

WRBL congratulates the winner of the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award this week: Missy Morgan! Mrs. Morgan is a 3rd – 5th grade Special Education Teacher at Britt David Magnet Academy. The Lagrange College graduate has been a teacher at BDMA for six years. In those six years, she has been described as a firm passionate teacher who goes above and beyond for each of her students.

Mrs. Morgan was nominated by parent Lisa Dodgen. Dodgen wrote: “Mrs. Morgan is an amazing special education teacher. She loves her children and passionately advocates for them. She manages her classroom with firm discipline and genuine love for each student. She goes above and beyond to see that each student is seen as a unique and special child. She believes in the potential of each child and works to help them achieve all that they are capable of as an individual. She is a tremendous example of what a caring special Ed. Teacher should be.”