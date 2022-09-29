This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Patricia Skelton of Opelika Middle School. Skelton teaches sixth grade history and language arts. A 28-year teaching veteran and Auburn University graduate, Skelton was excited about winning.

Wendy Patterson nominated Skelton, writing: “Trisha goes above and beyond when teaching her kids. She makes her class exciting! An example of her teaching styles: when teaching about the Cold War she had an activity that involved the students using black lights, using a twister game to learning figurative and literal language, Chinese New Year – chopsticks and fortune cookies!, mad hatter tea party to learn different text features in non-fiction books and playing whack a mile learning longitude and latitude . I want to go back to 6th grade and be in her classroom. She cares so much about teaching. She deserves the golden apple award!”

Congratulations Patricia Skelton!