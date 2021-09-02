Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Rachael Senette

Rachael Senette is this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner. A Resources teacher at Pine Ridge Elementary school in Ellerslie, Senette was “grateful and honored” to be recognized by parents with this award.

Cindy Roberts’ granddaughter is a student of Senette’s. Roberts nominated her writing: “Ms. Senette has brought the joy of learning and reading to her! She has created many fun ways to teach my granddaughter. She went from barely reading sight words to reading full paragraphs. This is all in ONE year! She dances, sings, and welcomes each child with open arms! My granddaughter LOVES this. It allows for her and her classmates to move while learning. She is also very caring. While on quarantine Ms. Senette Zoomed my granddaughter to make sure she was not falling behind. She understands that students need different ways to learn, and has really gone over and above to help my granddaughter and many other students. Ms. Senette deserves the Golden Apple simply because she cares.”

Congratulations Rachael Senette!