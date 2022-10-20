This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Robert Miller. Miller is a retired military veteran and Troy State University graduate who teaches fifth grade at West Smiths Station Elementary School. Miller was cheered on by his family and students as he accepted the award.

Miller was nominated by Richard Hottinger, who wrote: “He was just elected by his fellow teachers for the Teacher of the Month. And, if you check on Facebook and see the comments by parents and former students, he is well qualified to receive that Golden Apple.”

Congratulations Robert Miller!