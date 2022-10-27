This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Rosalind Hill. Hill is an University of Phoenix graduate who teaches second grade at Phenix City Elementary School. Hill was almost brought to tears with her win. Hill enjoys empowering her students with knowledge and watching their achievements.

Vickie McCoy nominated Hill, “because of her dedication to the students and how she has been able to bring her students from below average to all either on average or above.”

Congratulations Rosalind Hill!