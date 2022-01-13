Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Tanja Smith

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is fifth grade science teacher Tanja Smith of Lakewood Elementary School. Smith is a fifteen year teaching veteran who loves to make science and social studies exciting for her students. Smith enjoys helping children everyday.

Smith was nominated by student, Jaycie Holloway who wrote: “She is so nice and helpful. When I was reading the yearbook, I would see so many people say that they would miss her and wish that she was going to teach them in 6th grade. I see why they say that; so I would love if you give the golden apple award to my teacher Mrs.Smith. I know it will make her day and it would make mine.”

Congratulations Tanja Smith!