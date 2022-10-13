This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Tracie Palmer. A Columbus State University graduate, Palmer is a fifth grade teacher at Lonnie Jackson Academy. Palmer was speechless with her win and grateful for the kind words from her nomination.

Clarisa Massey nominated Palmer writing: “Words can’t explain Mrs. Palmer goes above and beyond her job. She leaves no student behind; she’s very patient. She keeps the parents in the loop of what’s going on or what’s coming up. She would be a great nominee for this award.. Thank you Mrs. Palmer.”

Congratulations Tracie Palmer!