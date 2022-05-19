This week, the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner is 1SG Gary Sanders of Haraway High School.

The 24-year Army Veteran teaches JROTC and is described as patient and humble. He prefers to stay out of the way and truly focuses on teaching. His Golden Apple will join his wife’s as she has also been awarded one in the past.

SGT Sanders was nominated by LTC Michael Feret who had these kind words to say:

“1SG Sanders has the most patience to deal with young people. He always goes above and beyond to educate his students and prepare them for the future. He always does the exercises with the students to motivate them.”

Congratulations, SGT Sanders, and thank you for being such a great example!