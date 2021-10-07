Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner Brett Wright

This week we congratulate the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner Brett Wright. Wright is a fifth grade teacher at Oliver Elementary School in Seale, Alabama. A 24-year teaching veteran, Wright considers his students his family and wants to provide a classroom full of love, joy, laughter, and learning.

Wright was nominated by parent Mickie Culpepper. Culpepper wrote: “Mr. Wright is an awesome teacher to all of his students. Very caring and patient. Eager to help anyone. Mr. Wright is very involved with the parents also. Any questions I might have about my daughter, and her school work, etc. I can depend on Mr. Wright to help out in any way he can. We really appreciate Mr. Wright!! Thank you!!”

Congratulations Brett Wright!