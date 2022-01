This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Carolyn Bingham of Hannan Elementary School. Bingham is a Columbus State University graduate and seven year teaching veteran. Surprised and grateful, Bingham credits a lot of her success to her amazing co-workers and her students.

Bingham was nominated by Mallory McRae who wrote, “Carolyn works tirelessly for her Title 1 Class and is very deserving of the Golden Apple award.”

We agree and congratulations Carolyn Bingham!