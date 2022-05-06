This week we congratulate Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner, Chancie Hudson. Mrs. Hudson is a 5th-grade English teacher at Taylor County Upper Elementary School. She was joined by the principal, fellow teachers, and students as she was presented the award.

She was nominated by Carlie Hobbs, a parent of her students, who had these very kind words to say about her:

‘This teacher goes above and beyond for her students. She has conferences with parents and students regularly ensuring her students succeed. Parents contact her at all time of the day and night to communicate schoolwork or concerns for their students. She is really an advocate for the students, whatever the students need she always provides for them whether it is extra books in the classroom or tutoring sessions in their homes. She loves each and every child she comes in contact with as if they were her own. She spends much of her time exploring options to make learning fun and entertaining for her students. Mrs. Hudson really is an angel and an apostle for all the children of the future in our community. I have the utmost respect for Mrs. Hudson, and know that if she were to receive this gift she would simply give it right back to her classroom providing them with more books to read as well as events to promote learning.’

Again, we congratulate Mrs. Hudson and thank you for everything you do!

If you know of a deserving teacher, you can nominate them to receive a Golden Apple, here!