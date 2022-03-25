This week, the Kinetic Golden Apple Award winner is Emily Brannan. Ms. Brannan is a First Grade teacher at St. Luke School and has been a teacher for 15 years. She was cheered on by her students, colleagues, and her mother as she received her award. Ms. Brannan says the smiling faces of her students keeps her going!

She was nominated by one of her students and their parent, Britney Perkins. Perkins had this to say about her: “Mrs. Brannan is a one of kind teacher who puts her heart and soul into each student. She always goes the extra mile and is great at communicating with the parents on what is going on in the classroom. She has truly been a wonderful teacher to have!”

Congratulations Ms. Brannan, and thank you for all you do!