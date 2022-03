This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner is Fitz Bickerstaff. She is a 5th grade teacher at Clubview Elementary school, Bickerstaff was very surprised and excited to win!

Her nominator had kind words to say about her: ‘This teacher goes above and beyond in the community. She works hard to ensure students learn but are cared for. I always see smiles on their faces!’

Thank you for all you do, Ms. Bickerstaff! Congratulations!