Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner Jamisha Harrison

This week our Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Jamisha Harrison. A kindergarten teacher at Dorothy Height Elementary School, Harrison feels teaching is her true passion and her calling in life. Harrison was nominated by two parents and was shocked, surprised, and humbled with the win.

Marcia Brooks said of Harrison: “Ms. Harrison not only pours into the students in her classroom but she pours into the students all throughout the school. My daughter is currently in 5th grade and Ms. Harrison is still her favorite teacher till this day. The love this amazing teacher pours into my babies and the students at Dorothy Height shouldn’t go unnoticed. I can only hope that everyone experiences a Ms. Harrison once in their lifetime.”

Marta McQueen said: “She goes above and beyond what is expected of a teacher. Even after she teaches your child, she still reaches out to see how your child is doing and if you ever need her is always available.”

Congratulations Jamisha Harrison!