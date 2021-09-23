Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner Jessica Camp

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner is Jessica Camp of Double Churches Middle School. A 6th-8th grade Special Needs teacher, Camp is glad to have her students back in the classroom. Considered a second mom to some, Camp is keeping her students safe while also trying to keep their mental health up as they grow socially and learn with their peers.

Camp was nominated by Tangela Cofer. Cofer wrote: “Mrs. Camp has taken my son under her wing as a second mom. She has been the main reason for his middle school success. She teaches with the true understanding that each child learns differently. She is the teacher that takes the time to get to know your child so she can make sure they are as successful as they can be. She gets joy out of watching them grow and learn.”

Congratulations Jessica Camp!