News 3 is honored to recognize hardworking educators from across our area, like this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner.

Jessica Valldapares is an English Teacher at Calvary Christian School in Columbus, GA, and this week’s Golden Apple recipient.

Mrs. Val believes that having a partnership with her students’ parents is absolutely important. She was nominated by a parent of one of her students who had these kind words to say about her:

“She has walked beside my daughter during her four years at Calvary. Throughout distance learning in 2020/2021 she stayed engaged with her students while having three at home. When my daughter was ‘the new kid’ in 2018 transitioning from nine years of homeschool and 11 living in Alaska, Mrs. Val understood having walked with her oldest along a similar path. She serves as the senior class advisor, is always available to listen to and assist any student, and her heart connects with the students whom she prays with regularly. She juggles a busy personal life having three children in various stages of life and schools. She is always available to parents as well. It’s obvious, simply being in her presence, that she loves Christ, her family and her students/coworkers in an exceptional way without fail. Mrs. Val is indeed a rare golden apple shining her light into students. This light brightens their paths after high school with the confidence, insight and love she provides. “

Thank you, Mrs. Val, for all that you do !!