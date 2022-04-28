This week our Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple recipient is Katie Nelson!

Nelson is a Special Education teacher at West Smith’s Station Elementary School. The Auburn University grad is described as being caring and giving. She gives all her credit to her para-professionals, fellow colleagues, and the parents of her students.

She was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by Rob Choppa, who had these kind words to say about her:

‘Mrs. Katie is a loving and caring model for her students. She makes sacrifices, sometimes even putting her students ahead of her own family to ensure that what is necessary and best for her students is done. She makes shirts for her students and her aides to wear on special occasions at no cost to them and from her own private/personal funds. Mrs. Katie does all this while balancing two young children, a husband, and finishing her Master’s Degree at Auburn University. When she heard that COL Puckett was giving out his Medal of Honor coins around the same time as Veterans Day, she and her students created a collage for the National Infantry Association to give/display during the coin presentation. Katie exemplifies the Infantry standard of “Follow Me” leadership. Mrs. Katie embodies the love, nurture, support and care that not only an Elementary Special Education teacher should embody, but all teachers should.’

With Teacher’s Appreciation week right around the corner, we love to hear such thoughtful remarks. Thank you Ms. Nelson for all that you do!