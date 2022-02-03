Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Lauren Ramirez

The Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award recipient this week is Lauren Ramirez. The Auburn University graduate teaches science at Central High School. She is described by her students as being understanding and always going above and beyond for her students. In addition to being a well-rounded teacher, she has also been known for her school spirit as a cheerleading coach.

The Central High School teacher received multiple nominations from her students, but the kind words from student Kyara W. really stood out. “Mrs. Ramirez goes over and beyond for her students. She Is one of the most understanding teachers that I know. She converses with students and helps them when they need it. She is there for students when they are going through something.”

Congratulations to Mrs. Ramirez and thank you for all that you do!