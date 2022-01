This week, our Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Raven Peterson of Russell County Middle School in Seale, AL. The Alabama State University Alumna goes beyond the call of duty as a teacher by being a naturally kind and patient person.

Ms. Peterson was nominated by her student Raven B.—who only had kind words to say about her; including: “She is a role model and she models excellence in every way. This is why she deserves the Golden Apple Award.”

Congratulations, Raven Peterson!