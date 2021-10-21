Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner Roderick Williams

Golden Apple
Posted: / Updated:

 

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is Roderick Williams from Midland Middle School. A coach and teacher, Williams was honored to be this week’s winner. Williams was nominated by his student, Jayden Marn. Marn wrote: “This is the best teacher in the world. Coach is very smart and he helps everyone he can. My behavior and grades have gotten better because of Coach Williams. I love him, my mom and dad loves him, and I know the whole school loves him. He’s the best. GO COACH WILLIAMS!”

Congratulations Roderick Williams!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss