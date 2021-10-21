Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner Roderick Williams

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award winner is Roderick Williams from Midland Middle School. A coach and teacher, Williams was honored to be this week’s winner. Williams was nominated by his student, Jayden Marn. Marn wrote: “This is the best teacher in the world. Coach is very smart and he helps everyone he can. My behavior and grades have gotten better because of Coach Williams. I love him, my mom and dad loves him, and I know the whole school loves him. He’s the best. GO COACH WILLIAMS!”
Congratulations Roderick Williams!