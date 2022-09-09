Columbus, GA (WRBL) – This week WRBL’s Carlos Williams had the pleasure of granting Shawn Marshall the Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award.

Mr. Marshall is a 4th-grade teacher at Eagle Ridge Academy. He states that he really enjoys watching his students grow and reach their full potential.

Nominated by Kerri Dunn:

‘Mr. Marshall is the apple of a teacher anyone could want. He treats the kids as if they were his own and helps those with anxiety cope with it. He is an outstanding veteran as well.’

Thank you, Mr. Marshall, for all you do!

