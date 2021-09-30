Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner Tifany Manning-Hunter

Congratulations to Tifany Manning-Hunter this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner! Manning-Hunter is a Pre-K teacher at Clubview Elementary. Excited and humbled, Manning-Hunter is proud to be part of her students educational foundation and enjoys how full of life they are.

Nominated by Christine Hull, she writes: “Ms. Hunter created an environment of structure imbued with love for her students in a way that made our son feel safe, heard, and creatively challenged. With empathy and a listening ear, Ms. Hunter was very in tune with our son’s playground dynamics in conflict with other children and constantly kept us in the loop with effective communication about his progress in socializing appropriately with his peers. Ms. Hunter’s kindness and acceptance of children from all backgrounds and all ability levels is inspiring, and she should be held in high esteem as a model for all Pre-K teachers in our school district. She also continued to help us grow Jacob’s love for reading and encouraged his fantastical tales of pirate ships and dinosaurs. She has kept up with Jacob even over the summer, checking on his progress with various skills and endeavors. This teacher deserves to be recognized for going above and beyond in her Pre-K classroom, especially during a year when COVID prevented so many fun activities for children of that age.”

Congratulations again Tifany Manning-Hunter!