This week our Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple winner is Warren Truitt! Mr. Truitt is a First-Grade teacher at Mount Olive Primary School in Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Truitt is described as being warm-hearted and caring. He believes that he needs his students just as much as they need him and that they make him a better teacher every day.

He was nominated by a student’s mother: Georgianna Treadwell. Treadwell also had this to say about him: “My son loves him as a teacher. My son now reads large words and has come a long way thanks to Mr. Truitt. He also sends texts messages and emails to make sure the parents are tracking events. He provides snacks for all of their parties and tells parents he has it covered. I didn’t have a t-shirt for my son’s Christmas program but didn’t have to worry bc Mr. Truitt already had some.”

Congratulations, Mr. Truitt and thank you for all you do.