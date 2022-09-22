This week WRBL and Kinetic Credit Union presented the Golden Apple Award to Rekelia Hickey, a special education teacher at Eddy Middle School. After retiring from the military, Hickey transitioned to education and will earn her Education Specialist degree in December.

Hickey was nominated by Cherington Lackland. Lackland wrote, “Mrs. Hickey is a teacher that’ll go out her way to assist anyone that is in need. She volunteered for numerous activities including being a assistant cheer coach last year with no pay. She’ll come out of her pocket to assist the girls in need. Mrs. Hickey doesn’t play with the students but she cares about them and will give her last to them. Mrs. Hickey will always say her purpose in education (especially teaching students with a learning disability) is the moment when a student lights up once they got it. Especially when she don’t give up on them and know they’re just as smart as any other student.”

Congratulations Rekelia Hickey!