Meet this week Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Winner, Chase Pauley! Mr. Pauley is a Columbus State University graduate and a band director from Aaron Cohn Middle School. His nominator describes him as a teacher who goes above and beyond for his students. Mr. Pauley obtained a license to be able to drive the students back and forth on field trips to save money.

“I had a really good High School band director my junior and senior year. He gave me a lot of leadership roles and a lot of opportunities to teach at the middle school and the district that we were in. I really enjoyed working with other students and getting younger students to learn how to do what it is I love to do.” says Chase Pauley

If you know a deserving teacher like Chase Pauley you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Chase Pauley!