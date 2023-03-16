Meet this weeks Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple winner, Jay Borden! Mr. Borden is an agriculture teacher at Harris County High School and an graduate from Auburn University. A student nominated Mr. Borden and states “He is an excellent teacher, who makes class fun, and is always there for his students when they need to talk.”

Jay Borden was cheered on by students and staff as he accepted his Golden Apple Award. “Students are easily the best thing, that’s what we get up for, come to work, work really long hours, and put in all the effort towards to see them grow, change, and develop. I am honored, I know this came from them, so it says a lot to me.” says Jay Borden.

If you know a deserving teacher like Mr. Borden you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Mr. Borden!