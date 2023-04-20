Meet this week Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Winner, Latia Carter! Ms. Carter is a math teacher at Hardaway High School and graduate from Columbus State University. Latia Carter was nominated by two of her students who describes her as an understanding and a hands-on teacher, who is always there to help her students.

“I really love the students, I have a great relationship with my students and the staff. Everybody here is just awesome! My senior year of high school I had a really awesome math teacher and I love math so I was just like maybe I’ll try it. So, here I am” says Latia Carter

If you know a deserving teacher like Ms. Carter you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Ms. Carter!