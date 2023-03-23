Meet this week Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple winner, Megan Rowe! Ms. Rowe is a science teacher at Midland Academy and a graduate from Columbus State University. Ms. Rowe was nominated by a fifth grade student’s mother who says “She makes learning fun for her class and goes above and beyond to make sure they understand the curriculum.”

The students being able to understand the material is the most exciting part about teaching. “As a first year teacher, it’s always exciting to be noticed for your hard work, especially trying to make all the kids feel loved and appreciated in my classroom. As crazy as they are, they are wonderful and make my day everyday.” says Megan Rowe.

If you know a deserving teacher like Ms. Rowe you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Ms. Rowe!