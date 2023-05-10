Meet the first Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Winner of May, Shonda Jackson! Meet Shonda Jackson a first class Sargent and a ROTC instructor from Jordan High School. Sargent Jackson was nominated by a fellow staff member who says she is dedicated to her job and goes above and beyond to make sure her students are equipped with everything they need in the classroom to be successful.

“I’m so honored to be nominated for this award and I really so appreciate it. The best thing about it is, you never know what you’re going to get it’s like a box of chocolate, but I love every minute of it when I come into Jordan High School.” says Shonda Jackson.

If you know a deserving teacher like Sargent Jackson you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Sargent Jackson!