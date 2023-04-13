Meet this week Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Winner, Willie Dickerson Jr.! Mr. Dickerson is a physical education teacher from MLK Jr. Elementary School and a graduate from Alabama State University. Mr. Dickerson was nominated by his sister who describes him as a great teacher who goes above and beyond for his students.

“What’s best is them being at this age, I’ve had coaches that were able to mentor me and set me in the right direction. That’s why I wanted to teach, to give that same type of love and energy back to the children.” says Wille Dickerson Jr.

If you know a deserving teacher like Mr. Dickerson you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Mr. Dickerson!