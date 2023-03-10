Meet this weeks Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple winner, Gina Peebles! Ms. Peebles is a business and technology teacher from Chattahoochee County High School, who graduated from Grand Canyon University. Ms. Peebles was nominated by one of her students, who describes her as a selfless person, who goes out of her way to make sure her students are successful, happy and thriving.

“Everything is the best thing about being a teacher. Impacting these students lives, being apart of when they learn something new, seeing it go out into the world, grow up and actually be people. It’s a big deal.” says Gina Peebles.

If you know a deserving teacher like Ms. Peebles you can nominate them here.

Congratulations Ms. Peebles!