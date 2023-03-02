Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner is Terrance Hill! Mr. Hall was nominated by a students parent who says “Being a teacher is like being a parent, a nurse, a comedian, and much more. But Hill takes on the challenge and treats each kid with love and respect.”

“Kids keep me going, the kids inside this building keeps me going. When I come into the door they come to me with hugs, welcomed arms, love and I love them back.” says Terrance Hill. If you know a deserving teacher like Mr. Hill, you can nominate them here. Congratulations Mr. Hill!