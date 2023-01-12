The first Kinetic Golden Apple award winner for 2023 is Valandria Burke, a teacher from St. Mary Magnetic Academy. Ms. Burke is a second grade teacher who graduated from Columbus State University. She is described as “giving and supporting teacher, who makes sure her students have everything they need. ” says Karen Lawson, who nominated Ms. Burke for the reward.

This is Ms. Burke second year teaching, even though everything is still new, her and her students rock things out for the second year in a row! “I love them so much, and i am so honored” states Valandria Burke.

If you know a deserving teacher like Ms. Burke, you can nominate them here. Congratulations Ms. Burke!