Ladonia Elementary Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

LADONIA, AL (WRBL)- Our latest Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Lisa Trammell, a special education teacher at Ladonia Elementary School.

Ms. Trammell was nominated be one of her students. She was shocked and thankful for receiving the award.

She is a graduate of Troy University and has been teaching for at least 17 years. She feels teaching is a very rewarding experience with the positive impact teachers can make on students’ lives.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Trammell. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.